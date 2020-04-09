St. Anthony woman charged with grand theft after police say she wrote unauthorized checks

ASHTON — A St. Anthony woman is accused of writing checks on a business account without permission.

Leslie Walker, 58, wrote two checks, one for $300 and another for $196.25 on the business account of Disaster Restoration in 2015, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. The criminal complaint shows she is only being charged for the $300 check.

Walker is charged with one felony count of grand theft because a check is involved.

A detective with the Ashton Police Department initiated the complaint against Walker in November 2019 after the owners of the company provided evidence Walker wrote the fraudulent checks, according to court documents. They also provided proof Walker’s name was not authorized to write the checks. Court documents do not indicate how she obtained them or if she was an employee of Disaster Restoration at the time.

Business documentation filed with the Secretary of State’s office shows Leslie Walker was listed as an owner of the business in 2014 and 2015. Later filings show the business is now owned by Justin and Brooke Hunter.

On July 1, 2015, Walker allegedly wrote the $300 check written to herself before cashing the check. In the second incident, Walker allegedly wrote the other check on Feb. 5, 2015, for $196.25 to a local company she had ties to.

Walker was not arrested and was issued a summons to appear for her arraignment April 22.

If convicted, Walker could be ordered to spend one to 14 years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 to $5,000 fine.