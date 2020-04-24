Support Local Gems: Billman’s Catering

EastIdahoNews.com is proud to Support Local Gems!

State politicians and the Idaho Department of Commerce are asking the public to support small businesses by creating an all-day event April 24 to bring awareness to companies severely impacted by COVID-19.

Idahoans are invited to give their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants by purchasing gift cards online for future use, ordering take-out or delivery, writing a review online, posting on social media about a local business or simply saying thank you.

EastIdahoNews.com randomly picked several businesses and will highlight them throughout the day.

Billman’s Catering has been serving delicious food in eastern Idaho since 1993. The company offers a wide range of services, including general catering, wedding catering, corporate events and more. They’re known for their hearty menu which includes prime rib, steak, chicken and an assortment of other mouthwatering food.

Billman’s Catering

3950 S Yellowstone Hwy.

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

(208) 523-6700

Website: https://www.idahofallscatering.com

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/billmanssteakhouse/