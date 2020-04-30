Two tornado warnings issued in southeastern Idaho

MALAD — The National Weather Service has issued two tornado warnings in southeastern Idaho.

The first warning is in effect from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Thursday in Oneida, Power and Cassia counties. Meteorologists say there is a severe thunderstorm about 14 miles east of Malta, moving east at 40 mph. A tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter are possible as a result of the storm. Winds are gusting up to 50 mph.

The second warning is in effect from 2:55 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. in Franklin and Oneida counties. Meteorologists say a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Juniper, or 10 miles northwest of Snowville, moving east at 45 mph. A tornado and hail are possible due to the storm.

Flying debris is possible, and mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles is also possible. Tree damage is likely.

NWS officials suggest those in the region shelter inside their homes.

For more details visit the NWS website.