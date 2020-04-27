Woman fled from police and tried grabbing officer’s gun, authorities say

REXBURG — Police say a woman attempted to grab an officer’s gun and she is now facing criminal charges.

Maria Magdalena Medina, 34, was arrested Friday for felony battery on an officer, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor eluding and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rexburg Police Assistant Cheif Gary Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com that an officer attempted to pull over Medina for speeding on Pioneer Road. She took off before stopping on West 7th South near McDonald’s. Police then attempted to speak to Medina when they say she began a confrontation.

“During that time, she was spitting on the officers,” Hagen said. “They were able to get her into custody and transport her to the (Madison Memorial Hospital). While at the hospital, she attempted to grab an officer’s handgun.”

After a blood test and medical clearance from hospital staff, police booked Medina into the Madison County Jail. She’s expected to appear in court for her initial appearance Monday where bail will be set.

Hagen said Medina could face additional charges following further investigation into the attempt to grab the officer’s weapon.