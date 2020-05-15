A Feel Good Friday thank you to the man who’s given 16 computers to families in need

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Recently we received an email about Monte and Kim McCall. Part of it reads:

The shut down has resulted in kids having to do school from home on computers. Kim is a third grade teacher and could see there are many families struggling to get enough time for each child on one computer and that some homes had no computer.

Thus the idea to refurbish computers and give them to families in need came about. Monte owns Fatgeek Computers and has been able to give several computers at NO COST to families to help them out. I know the McCalls would never seek anything in return or even mention this giving so I would like to nominate them for Feel Good Friday.

We did some research and learned Monte has restored nearly 20 computers and given them away to families in need. We decided to thank him for his service and surprised him for Feel Good Friday! Watch the video above to see what happened.

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.