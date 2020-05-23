Ammon planning to go forward with annual Ammon Days celebration

AMMON — Despite other summer events being canceled, the city of Ammon is planning to hold its annual community celebration in August.

The city of Ammon announced Friday it will move forward with this year’s Ammon Days on Aug. 1 at McCowin Park. Mayor Sean Coletti told EastIdahoNews.com this year’s festivities will be very similar to previous Ammon Days.

“I think that we can have a safe event, and I also feel like it’s really important for us to be able to come together and celebrate who we are and not to be afraid,” Coletti said. “But at the same time, we can still make decisions to stay safe while coming to an annual event.”

Normally, Coletti said the event is congregated on one side of the field, but this year, it will be spread out throughout the park.

The city is also planning to have hand sanitizer at every booth within the park and along walking paths, according to a news release. They said they plan to eliminate bounce houses because they are an easy component to spreading germs.

They are currently in discussions with the health department — the city communicates with them every year about the event — to make sure they follow the health and safety guidelines on cooking and serving food.

“We’ll continue to watch the health situation closely,” Coletti said. “I want people to know that we’re very interested in the health of everyone and the safety of everyone that’s attending.”

There will be new tennis and pickleball courts at the event. They are also making some other improvements at the park such as adding shade sails to block out the sun.

Evie Clair, a finalist on the T.V. show America’s Got Talent, will make an appearance sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union. Clair will be a judge for the Ammon’s got Talent event. She’ll also perform from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the park.

“My dad was an Idaho farm boy. Idaho is like a second home for me,” Clair said in a news release. “(I’m) looking forward to bringing some favorite covers and a few originals to the stage for a super fun day. I also know Idaho has hidden talent all over, and I want to see who’s got what it takes at the talent competition! Be smart. Be safe, but life goes on so don’t be afraid to come.”

Although it’s still a few months away, Coletti hopes people mark Ammon Days on their calendar.

“Our community has gone through a lot. I definitely feel like it’s important for us to follow the guidelines that have been set out because I think that they come from an educated perspective as far as physical distancing and other standards that help to keep us safe,” Coletti said. “But at the same time, I do believe that we need to have an opportunity to get together and celebrate and enjoy each other’s company, and I think we can do it safely.”