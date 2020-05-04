Bridge repairs on I-15 Broadway overpass begin Monday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS — Work is expected to begin Monday on the Broadway overpass (exit 118) on I-15. ITD will be making repairs in order to extend the operational life of the bridge.

As construction begins on the Broadway bridge, ITD will be doing concrete patchwork on the bridge deck along with sealing and other repairs under the bridge.

“This work is being done to repair the existing conditions of the bridge,” says ITD Project Manager Derek Noyes. “ITD will continue to rehabilitate and preserve the concrete on the bridge deck to extend the lifespan of the bridge.”

While work takes place on the bridge, there will be traffic control setup which will include intermittent lane reductions on I-15 along with temporary lane reductions on Broadway St. In order to provide an efficient and safe work zone area for workers and the traveling public, there will also be sidewalk closures on Broadway St. Construction is expected to completed by the end of June.

As construction continues, please plan your commute accordingly during this time. Please drive safely and attentively while driving through work zones and check 511.idaho.gov for current road construction and conditions.