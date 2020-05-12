BYU-Idaho repurposing old off-campus auto shop

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho will be repurposing an old off-campus auto body shop to accommodate continued growth at the university.

The former home of Christensen Body Shop, on West Fourth South in Rexburg, will now be the home of campus auxiliary services, including the university’s shipping and receiving and print and mail services. Christensen Body Shop moved from the building in 2019, to a new building on North Second East. The building had been vacant ever since.

BYU-Idaho spokesman Brett Crandall said they expect to begin construction and renovations this summer. He said the current Auxiliary Services Building will be turned into lab areas for their mechanical and civil engineering programs. Renovations at the current Auxiliary Services Building will begin in early 2021 once the auto shop is repurposed.

While BYU-Idaho did not release a purchase prince on the new property, Madison County lists the assessed tax value at $401,360.

The repurposing announcement came along with a list of 10 projects the university expects for 2020. Most noticeable is the construction of a new parking lot and ceramics lab in the former place of the Kirkham Building, which crews demolished last year. The building was determined not seismically stable and too expensive to bring up to code.

Construction workers have already started on utilities, footings and foundation work. Construction of the lab will finish in the spring of 2021. The parking lot is expected to be completed by October 2020.