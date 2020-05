CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 10-year-old girl scares off intruder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl scaring away a man who tried to burglarize her family’s home in northwest Bakersfield, California as she was waiting in a car in the driveway.

The girl’s father, Dylan Pendley, says the man seen on camera approached the family home Thursday at around 4 p.m. in the 8900 block of Oak Hills Avenue and attempted to steal a golf cart from the home’s garage.

What the man didn’t know was 10-year-old Lola was sitting in an SUV in the driveway and saw him. She quickly exits the car and shouts at the man, scaring him away. The man quickly ran off.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

This story was first published by fellow CNN affiliate KGET. It is used here with permission.