Cyclist struck by minivan in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A man riding a bike was hit by a van and went to the hospital with minor injuries Monday afternoon.

The man headed east on First Street around 3 p.m. when he was hit by a minivan turning right at the intersection of Carol Avenue, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. When the van came to a stop, the man was partially underneath it.

The man was able to get out from underneath the van and was taken by private vehicle to the hospital.

Clements said officers are still investigating. It is possible a citation could be issued.