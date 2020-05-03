TODAY'S WEATHER
Dust storm closes section of I-15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts

Nate Sunderland
Courtesy Idaho Transportation Department

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed a section of Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts due to a dust storm.

The National Weather Service reports winds speeds of about 24 mph in the area, which is picking up a significant amount of dirt.
The blowing dust is severely reducing visibility on the highway.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen.

EastIdahoNews.com will update as the situation changes.

