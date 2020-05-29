A Feel Good Friday thank you for a woman who’s given away 8,000 homemade teddy bears and nearly 400 quilts

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently learned about an 86-year-old woman named Phyllis Steen. She has sewn 8,000 teddy bears for children in need and made nearly 400 quilts to be given away. She has two sewing machines (in case one breaks down) and spends her days serving others.

Phyllis is a widow who lives alone and three of her six children have passed away. When she’s not making quilts or teddy bears, she cooks delicious rolls with homemade strawberry jam (to give away, of course!).

Phyllis has blessed so many lives and we wanted to thank her for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see the surprise!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.