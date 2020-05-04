Fred Meyer, other Kroger stores offering free COVID-19 testing to employees

IDAHO FALLS — Fred Meyer and other stores owned by the Kroger Company will offer associates free COVID-19 testing based on symptoms and medical need beginning Monday.

“At Kroger, the safety and health of our associates and customers remains our top priority during this unprecedented time,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “Our associates have worked tirelessly to provide communities continued access to fresh, affordable food. We are dedicated to providing support and gratitude to our associates across the country.”

Tests will be a combination of self-administered kits and the company’s public drive-thru testing sites. Kroger Health’s expansion to test more associates joins the COVID-19 testing the team has already been supporting in areas with high incident rates.

“The resilience of the Kroger family is unparalleled, and we’re doing all we can to keep our team healthy and safe,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “The widespread availability of diagnostic testing will now allow our associates to feel more empowered and knowledgeable about their health, creating safer stores and facilities.”

In addition to testing for frontline associates, Kroger has supplied protective masks to all associates, enhanced daily sanitation practices, installed floor decals and plexiglass partitions at check lanes to promote physical distancing, reduced customer capacity limits and taken other steps to combat COVID-19.