WATCH: Gov. Little holds press conference on new COVID-19 testing strategy

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little is scheduled to host a press conference on a new COVID-19 testing strategy. The conference will be held on May 22 at noon in Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho State Capitol.

Idaho is currently in Stage 2 of Idaho Rebounds, and Stage 3 is scheduled to start on May 30. Salons, restaurant dining rooms and indoor gyms are among businesses that can now open.

In Stage 3, bars will be allowed to open if they can meet business protocols. The mandatory 14-day self quarantine for people entering the state will also be discontinued in Stage 3.

