‘Grease Sing-A-Long’ is the word on CBS

(CNN) — Tell me more, tell me more.

CBS has announced a “Grease Sing-A-Long” that will feature follow-along lyrics to all the songs during the film for viewers to join in the fun.

The 1978 movie musical with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John became both a cultural phenomenon and a classic, making the pair superstars.

The soundtrack boasts several unforgettable songs, including “Greased Lightnin’,” “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” “Summer Nights,” the Academy Award -nominated “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Beauty School Drop Out” and, of course, the eponymous title track “Grease.”

The event is part of the network’s Sunday Night Movies, which features iconic films from the Paramount Pictures library.

“Grease Sing-A-Long” will air June 7 on the network and CBS All Access.