Idaho Falls to host drive-by Field of Honor at Freeman Park for Memorial Day weekend

IDAHO FALLS — The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a damper on Memorial Day events across the state, but there will be a sizeable display in Idaho Falls.

The city of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Exchange Club Foundation are hosting their eighth annual Field of Honor flag display in Freeman Park between Saturday May 23 and Monday May 25 from 10AM and 4PM. The display includes 1,000 American flags that fly to honor members of the United States military.

The only difference this year is that residents cannot go up to the flags. Attendees have to stay in their vehicles in order to meet social distancing guidelines. A special memorial vehicle route has been designed so visitors can drive through the patriotic exhibit. The route is available here.

Individuals can also sponsor a flag on behalf of a veteran for $30. Contributions go to help local veterans, families of veterans, victims of child abuse, and community crime prevention efforts. For more information, visit http://fieldofhonor.net/