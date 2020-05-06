Idaho partners with Battelle to decontaminate N95 masks at no cost

The following is a news release from Gov. Brad Little’s office.

BOISE — Governor Brad Little announced Wednesday that Battelle will decontaminate N95 masks, strengthening the state’s ability to protect healthcare workers as they treat COVID-19 positive patients across the state.

On April 10, Battelle was awarded a contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) on behalf of the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide the Critical Care Decontamination System (CCDS) in Idaho.

Idaho’s CCDS arrived and is co-located with the Idaho National Laboratory site in Idaho Falls. The CCDS can decontaminate up to 80,000 N95-type respirators each day, allowing them to be reused multiple times. Hospitals, nursing homes, home health facilities, emergency services personnel and others will be able to use the service.

“A critical component of Idaho Rebounds – our plan to safety reopen the economy in stages – is ensuring available ventilators, intensive care unit beds, and personal protective equipment (PPE) to safely care for COVID-19 patients in hospitals,” said Governor Brad Little. “Battelle’s CCDS will safeguard Idaho’s access to critical N95 respirators to make sure the front-line health providers have the equipment they need.”

The Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) signed a use agreement with Battelle that will encompass Idaho state agencies and local jurisdictions. This agreement will allow state and local emergency management, first responders, coroners, medical examiners, corrections departments, public health districts, and child protective services to operate under a single agreement.

There is no cost to use the service. Entities can request Battelle CCDS services here: https://www.battelle.org/inquiry/offerings-and-services/covid-response

“The Battelle Decontamination System is a terrific process that helps protect our health care professionals, increases the use of the mask, and improves our ability to distribute PPE,” Idaho Office of Emergency Management Director Brad Richy said. “We are proud to help bring this resource to the State of Idaho.”