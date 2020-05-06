LDS Church leaders will work toward resuming services ‘with an abundance of caution’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed members in a video Wednesday regarding efforts to resume religious practice and worship in meetinghouses and temples worldwide.

President Russell M. Nelson said step-by-step measures will be communicated to make sure it is safe to gather and revisit Church-sponsored activities.

“We are grateful for the helpful direction that government, health and civic leaders have provided to keep us safe and we will continue to be prayerful and proceed with an abundance of caution,” Nelson said. “Your safety and wellbeing will always be our utmost concern.”

Nelson said church leaders will continue to monitor information and determine how soon worship services can resume.

