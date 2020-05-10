Local animal shelter offering half-off dog licenses this month

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – You can license your dog with Pocatello Animal Services for half-price through May 31.

Until the end of May, the department is offering $5 dog licenses for dogs that are spayed or neutered and $10 licenses for dogs that are not spayed or neutered.

“Dogs that get picked up by an Animal Control Officer are more likely to be returned to their owner rather than taken to the Shelter if they have a license on them and they are microchipped,” says Josh Heinz, Animal Services Director. “If an owner has kept their information up to date with the license and microchip company, we can get pets home quicker.”

Pet parents can pick up their half-price license at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, City of Pocatello Mayor’s Office, and local veterinary offices.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents who are getting a license from the Pocatello Animal Shelter are asked to call and make an appointment. Residents who come to city hall for their dog license are asked to call the Mayor’s Office from the phone provided in the lobby or from their personal phone. A staff member will meet them at the interior doors to complete the transaction.

The number is (208) 234-6156.

Lastly, residents who are getting a license through a local veterinary office should contact the vet’s office for further instructions.

For more information on Pocatello Animal Services or to view adoptable pets, click here or like the department’s Facebook page.