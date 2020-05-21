Local home bakery opening first storefront in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – After a year of operation, a popular home-based dessert shop in Blackfoot is getting a storefront.

Bingham Bites Homemade Bakery is moving into the front end of Downtown Bread Company at 111 W. Bridge Street. Customers are invited to come and see the new place during a grand opening and open house Friday. Visitors can get a free doughnut.

“People can come in, take a look at the space, take a look at what we offer, grab a free doughnut and enjoy themselves,” owner Karly Bingham tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The open house is happening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bingham started the business in her home, but quickly outgrew it. She says the new building has four times the needed space, which will allow for future growth.

“We’re really excited and really grateful to be where we’re at,” Bingham says.

Bingham Bites offers a variety of homemade specialty breads and treats. Wholewheat honey, garlic herb, pepperoni cheese, jalapeno cheddar and regular white are some of the bread options. It also offers an assortment of doughnuts, yogurt, cheesecake and whoopie pies, which are two cookies stacked on top of each other with filling in the middle.

The bread and the whoopie pies are the most popular items, Bingham says.

Bingham Bites also makes and delivers dinner to customers on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It’s different every week. I post on Facebook Friday evening that pre-orders are ready. People text or message me and I send them the menu, which includes a main dish and two different sides. You just pick and choose what you want,” says Bingham.

Deliveries are made Tuesdays before 5 p.m. She says there are always a few extra meals for customers to purchase.

With the new space, there is also a take-out option allowing customers to come and pick up the meals themselves.

Bingham says she started baking at a young age and has always enjoyed making meals and treats for others.

“I was always bringing loaves of bread to people. It was my favorite thing to do,” she says. “Taking meals and taking bread to others is how I like to interact with and help people.”

About a year ago, she asked her friend if she should start selling her services and that’s how Bingham Bites was born.

“The community has been so amazing to support me. I have a lot of people who have done a lot to support me and I can’t wait to see where it takes me and my family,” Bingham says.

Customers can make purchases in the store on Fridays only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but online orders are open five days a week.

To place an order or learn more, visit the website. You can also call (208) 520-8782.