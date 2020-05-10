Local man hospitalized following crash in Irwin

IRWIN — Idaho State Police are investigating the cause of a single-car crash in Irwin.

A news release from ISP indicates the crash occurred Saturday on U.S. 26 around 1:15 p.m.

Forty-nine-year-old Clifford Wood of Driggs was headed westbound in a 2005 Honda Accord. He drove off the left shoulder where the vehicle rolled and hit a power pole.

The car knocked over the power pole and was upside down when it finally came to a rest.

Wood was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.