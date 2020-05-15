Man arrested after stolen vehicle and firearms are found

The following is a news release from the Chubbuck Police Department.

On Thursday, May 14 at approximately 2 p.m., officers with the Chubbuck Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of Norcrest Street in reference to an illegal parking complaint.

Once the officers arrived on scene, a vehicle was located blocking a private driveway occupied by 27-year-old Evan Farrell of Auburn, Washington.

As the officers continued their investigation, it was discovered the Ford pickup that Farrell was in was reported stolen from Baker City, Oregon on May 13. Two firearms in the pickup at the time of the theft were also reported stolen by the victim in Oregon, and both firearms were located by Chubbuck Police officers during the course of their investigation.

Farrell was placed into custody by officers on scene and charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of felony possession stolen firearms, felony possession of a control substance (amphetamines), as well as possession of paraphernalia. Farrell was booked in the Bannock County Detention Center.

This case serves as a good reminder to always lock your vehicles and never leave valuables in your vehicle unattended.