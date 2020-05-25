Man arrested for lewd conduct, police believe there could be other victims

The following information and mugshot is from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are working to figure out if a 50-year-old Kuna man who had illegal sexual contact with three pre-teenage girls over a several year period could have any other victims.

Matthew P. Christensen is charged with four felony counts of lewd conduct and is being held in the Ada County Jail.

Detectives began their investigation in July after being contacted by a third party, who told them Christensen had illegal sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl in 2017 at a Kuna-area home.

Detectives put a safety plan in place immediately and began their investigation, which included interviewing several people.

Detectives developed evidence the illegal sexual contact had gone on from 2010 to 2017 prior to the report in July.

In the course of the investigation, detectives identified two other pre-teenage girls who were victims of Christensen in 2014. All victims in the case were known to Christensen.

Detectives sent the evidence to Ada County prosecutors in March. A warrant for his arrest, was issued on May 1. Ada County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christensen that day and booked him into the Ada County Jail, where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

The crime of lewd conduct is punishable by up to life in prison.

Detectives are concerned Christensen might have other victims. Anyone with information should call detective Jared Scott at (208) 577-3854 or send an email to jnscott@adacounty.id.gov.