Man charged with lewd conduct from alleged incident four years ago

AMMON — A man was arrested for an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that happened four years ago.

Jeremiah Dean Johnson, 22, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Johnson sexually assaulted the girl in the parking lot of the Regal Edwards Grand Teton cinemas parking lot in 2016.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office learned of the alleged assault in Dec. 2019 when speaking with the victim about a stalking issue involving Johnson, according to court documents. The victim disclosed a then 19-year-old Johnson picked her up and drove her to the back of the theater.

While there, Johnson allegedly asked if he could touch the victim’s genitals and she said no. Johnson then proceeded anyway and asked the victim if she liked it, according to court documents.

Johnson was arrested May 26 and posted $10,000 bond Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

If convicted of felony lewd conduct, Johnson could be ordered to spend up to life in prison.