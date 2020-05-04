Man sent to prison for severely injuring 4-month-old baby

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was sent to prison Monday after he threw a 4-month-old baby and caused severe injuries.

Charles Wade Miller, 33, will spend two to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to felony injury to a child. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a second charge of felony injury to a child.

Miller reportedly confessed to investigators in January that he became frustrated and threw the infant on his bed. He also admitted that a similar incident occurred around Thanksgiving. When the parents took the baby to Idaho Falls Community Hospital on Jan. 6, they reported the child had fallen off the father’s lap, according to police reports.

The baby was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City with a brain bleed. Medical staff said the infant had a significant amount of blood around the brain due to several-week-old injuries. The baby also had bleeding blood vessels in the eyes.

District Judge Dane Watkins handed down the sentence and also ordered Miller to pay $1,645.50 in fees and fines.