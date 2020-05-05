Man sent to prison for sexual abuse of teenage girl

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who confessed to sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl was sent to prison Monday.

Lakotah Matthew Fox, 21, pleaded guilty to one felony count of sex abuse by having sexual contact with a minor and was sentenced one to 15 years in prison. Fox was also charged with lewd conduct with a minor in a separate case but as part of a plea agreement, it was dismissed.

The Idaho Falls Police Department discovered in two investigations that two separate 13-year-old girls reported sexual abuse to detectives, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Both girls said the abuse happened multiple times over several months.

While the one victim reported being in a relationship with Fox, the other said she was afraid of him.

Fox admitted to the sexual abuse while taking a polygraph and called the sexual contact consensual. Under Idaho Law, minors cannot legally consent to sex with adults and is considered a crime.

In addition to the prison sentence, District Judge Dane Watkins ordered Fox to pay $1,945.50 in fees and fines. He will also have to register as a sex offender.