Mike Tyson prepares for potential return to boxing ring, releasing a training video that says ‘I’m Back’

(CNN) — Iron Mike is back.

In a pair of training videos posted on his Instagram page, Mike Tyson, 53, showed off his agility and power as he hit the pads with a trainer.

“I’m back,” Tyson, sporting a gray beard, declares at the end of the video.

“It may not be over yet,” Tyson said in a Facebook livestream. “Anything’s possible. I feel unstoppable now. The gods of war have reawakened me, ignited my ego and want me to go to war again. I feel like I’m [young] again.”

The former world heavyweight boxing champion is training again with plans to climb back into the ring to raise money for charities.

“I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape,” Tyson said during a chat with rapper T.I. on Instagram. “I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three- or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.”

Once known as “the baddest man on the planet,” Tyson looks just as fast and ferocious as he did in his heyday. In his prime, Tyson was arguably the most intimidating heavyweight boxer to climb into a ring, with 44 of his 50 victories by knockout.

Tyson’s last professional fight came in 2005 in a loss to Kevin McBride.

Iron Mike was undefeated in 1990 when he lost the heavyweight championship to Buster Douglas, in one of the biggest upsets in sports history.