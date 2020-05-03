New coffee shop and breakfast restaurant opening in Rigby this month

RIGBY – The owner of a new coffee shop and breakfast restaurant in Rigby says he’s planning to open at the end of May.

Michael Fillmore recently acquired 1,200-square-feet of space inside the new retail strip at 225 N. Farnsworth Way for his restaurant concept, Cafe Catalina’s. He may be taking the space next door as well.

The opening was originally scheduled for mid-April, but construction delays and the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back.

“With the unpredictability of this whole coronavirus thing we want to make sure our opening is something that the community can come enjoy without the fear of all that is happening,” Fillmore writes on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Thanks for staying excited and for the many calls and comments I have been receiving over the past month.”

A grand opening will coincide with the restaurant’s opening, which will be announced at a later date.

Cafe Catalina will offer a variety of artisan roasted coffees and teas, including espresso, cappuccino, latte, mocha, hot chocolate, milk and juice. There will be some breakfast and lunch items as well. Breakfast items include scones, muffins, cinnamon rolls, breakfast burritos, sandwiches and waffles. The lunch menu will be more eclectic, ranging from soup and mixed vegetables to various fish, chicken and steak dishes.

“We pride ourselves (on) providing an ever-changing menu to keep pace with the ever-changing fresh produce and ingredients that are available,” he writes. “I have traveled extensively over the years, living the life of a traveling vagabond chef. I have found certain meals that have stood out so much that over time I want to share every one of them. They each have a memory that makes them special.”

Get a look at Cafe Catalina’s menu below.

Since the restaurant was announced, Fillmore says many people have asked about the name of the cafe. He tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s named after a woman he recently met in Romania. He declined to elaborate further but he hopes she will tell her story when the time is right.

In addition to opening up a community gathering place, Fillmore says Cafe Catalina will also support causes that help women and children in countries where “the future looks bleak and hopes are dim.”

“We believe in sharing what we have so that others can hope as well,” he writes. “A percentage of every cup of coffee we serve (will go towards) causes and organizations that provide education and safety for those who would otherwise not have it.”

Cafe Catalina will serve breakfast and lunch only and will be open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit the restaurant’s website or Facebook page for more information.

Wu Guang Hua, the owner of the strip mall, says a salon will be moving into one of the spaces soon. He declined to offer any further information.

Courtesy Michael Fillmore