New family medical clinic opening in Rigby next week

RIGBY – A new family medical clinic is opening in Rigby next week.

Dr. Jared Potter with Rigby Family Medicine tells EastIdahoNews.com they’re opening June 1 at 480 Rigby Lake Drive.

“I trained to be a small-town doctor to do everything from newborns to end of life and everything in between,” Potter says. “We will be offering some procedures here like mole biopsies, warts, as well as treating skin tags, actinic keratosis (a rough patch on your skin that develops from years of sun exposure). We try to make things as simple and convenient as possible.”

Potter says he grew up with a traditional idea of what a family doctor is, and developing relationships with patients is his number one priority.

“A family doctor is someone that you know and have a relationship with and when you go to see the doctor, you (should be) seeing someone who knows you, your family and your history,” Potter says. “You’re seeing someone you know and trust and can give you the best advice for your specific situation.”

Potter grew up in Maryland and started his undergraduate studies at Cornell University. After serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he went on to graduate from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah before going back to Maryland for medical school.

He met his wife, Bonnie, while doing his residency in Salt Lake City and they now have five kids.

“I’ve been practicing in (Kaysville), Utah for the last 14 years and I really enjoy the people, but it’s not the…same environment I grew up with,” says Potter.

He and his wife bought a cabin in Island Park several years ago. After spending lots of time there, Potter says they fell in love with the area and decided to open a clinic in Rigby because it’s similar to his hometown.

“I remember the first time I was over in Broulim’s — just how generally friendly everybody was and that’s one of the things I like about this community and am excited to be a part of,” he says. “I like having a smaller practice, a more intimate relationship with my patients.”

Potter says he enjoys practicing medicine and figuring out how to help people. He’s looking forward to serving patients in eastern Idaho and helping them live happier and healthier lives.

“It was a very hard decision to move here from Kaysville because I’m leaving patients I’ve known for 14 years…but I look forward to developing those (kind of) relationships (in Rigby),” Potter says. “I think there’s a need for more family doctors in this area, and with the growth in Rigby, I think this is a great opportunity.”

Rigby Family Medicine works with all insurance providers and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (208) 745-3500 to learn more.

Dr. Jared Potter | Courtesy Bonnie Potter