Pocatello Parks and Rec. completes new section of trail in City Creek Management area

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – If you take a hike or bike ride on Upper City Creek Trail, you’re going to notice a bit of a change.

Recently, staff with the City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department’s Outdoor Recreation Program completed a new bypass trail just past bridge No. 10. The new section routes hikers and bikers around an especially steep section of the trail affectionately known – or cursed – as “Heart Attack Hill.”

“Bikers and hikers still have to make the climb,” said Lance Clark, Outdoor Recreation Program Manager, “But we added switchbacks and banked turns so you can at least look forward to the hard work paying off in a big way.”

Over the years, staff attempted to slow erosion that was making its way into City Creek from the old trail using water bars, plastic meshing, check dams, and other measures. Because of the continued erosion, the decision was made to reroute the trail using a part of the existing Crosscut Trail. On the closed section, staff planted native grass seed to allow the trail to return to a more natural state.

“City staff has long debated the best way to route up the hill,” Clark said. “The new equipment purchased through the Portneuf Health Trust made the most ambitious alternative possible.”

For more information on the City Creek Trail System, click here.