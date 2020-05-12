Road rage incident sends one to the hospital, two to jail

REXBURG — A road rage incident sent one to the hospital following the beating of a man in an apartment complex parking lot.

The Rexburg Police Department received a call on May 5 regarding an altercation between occupants of a truck and a red car on US Highway 20, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. The incident escalated through the night and resulted in a man being admitted to Madison Memorial Hospital while two men were arrested.

When police responded to the initial 911 call, an officer near Main Street stopped a truck driven by 26-year-old Duran with 25-year-old Leonardo Lopez in the passenger seat, according to police reports. The two denied ever getting into a road rage incident with people in the other car and with no evidence of a crime, police let them go.

After the traffic stop, Duran and Lopez drove to the corner of Anne Street and Pioneer Road where they spotted a man and woman from the red car walking. According to police, Duran and Lopez knew the people involved. Lopez allegedly got out of the truck and hit the man – knocking him to the ground. Duran then got out of the truck and allegedly kicked the man in the face.

The two suspects left and returned with Duran getting into a fistfight with the same man, according to police. At this point, officers received another 911 call about the fight. By the time police, arrived the truck had left.

Police report the victim was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle because of head injuries. He was later released.

Two days after the attack, another Rexburg Police Officer stopped the same truck with Duran driving and Lopez in the passenger seat. The two were detained for questioning about the alleged assault as other officers spotted a syringe and needle in plain view, according to police. A small bag of meth was also found in the truck.

Police arrested Duran and Lopez and they were booked into the Madison County Jail on numerous charges.

Duran is charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and a disturbing the peace. Lopez is charged with felony aggravated battery, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, and disturbing the peace.

If convicted, felony aggravated battery holds up to a 15-year prison sentence and or a $50,000 fine.

Both Lopez and Duran are scheduled for preliminary hearings on May 20.