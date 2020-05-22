SCOTUS denies Idaho’s application to pause transgender inmate’s surgery

BOISE (KIVI) — The United States Supreme Court has denied Idaho’s application to stop a transgender inmate’s reassignment surgery. The court order said that two justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, would have granted the request that the surgery be put on hold.

According to Boise State Public Radio, Adree Edmo can get the surgery that is scheduled for July. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last August the state of Idaho must provide gender confirmation surgery to Edmo. This meant Edmo would be the first inmate to receive the surgery through a court order.

RELATED: Little appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to stop transgender inmate’s sex-reassignment surgery

Earlier this month, Governor Brad Little announced the State of Idaho appealed to the United States Supreme Court to overturn the decision. The state also applied to pause the district court’s order requiring surgery pending the appeal.

Edmo is incarcerated at the Idaho State Correctional Center, a men’s prison located south of Boise. Edmo is serving a sentence of three to ten years for sexual abuse of a child under 16 years of age in Bannock County. The sentence will be satisfied on July 3, 2021.