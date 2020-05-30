Two vehicle crash slows traffic on US 26 for hours Friday night

RIRIE — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash east of Ririe on U.S. Highway 26.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Friday at milepost 357, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Police reports show Olivia Lopez, 26, of Menan, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord westbound the highway. Zachary Jensen, 28, and passenger Scott Jensen, 56, both of West Jordan, Utah, were driving eastbound on the highway in a 2007 Toyota Sequoia.

Lopez crossed the center line and struck Jensen, who drove off the road and rolled the vehicle.

Olivia Lopez and Scott Jensen were both transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. EIRMC officials say Lopez is in good condition as of Saturday morning, and Jensen was treated and released Friday.

The highway was blocked for about three hours Friday.