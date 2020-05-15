2 people, 14 animals dead after truck carrying 48 dogs crashes

SHELLEY — Two people and 14 dogs were killed after a Friday morning crash on Interstate 15 west of Shelley.

Christopher Kracht, 40, was transporting 48 dogs to Calgary, Alberta with Ann Watson, 38, in a rented Ford Econoline box truck. Around 6 a.m., Kracht drove off the interstate into the median and struck an embankment, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. Kracht was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he died from his injures. Both were from Phoenix working with a nonprofit animal rescue network.

ISP reports the dogs of various breeds and sizes were being taken to Canada for adoption and appeared to have been in kennels. Eighteen surviving animals were found and are being cared for by local veterinarians and the Blackfoot Animal Shelter. Sixteen dogs were unaccounted for as of Friday afternoon.

Courtesy Idaho State Police

“Despite searching the interstate area, troopers have been unable to locate any more of the missing dogs,” an ISP news release says. “Anyone who locates a stray animal in the area is urged to contact Bingham County Animal Control.”

A representative of the animal rescue network told troopers they were on their way to Bingham County to pick up the remaining dogs and take them to Canada, where shelters are waiting to place them in adopted homes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.