UPDATE: Bonneville County house fire causes $150,000 in damages

IDAHO FALLS — A rural Bonneville County home received about $150,000 worth of damage Thursday after a fire.

Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com dispatchers learned of smoke coming from the basement of a home at East 21st South at about 6:15 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they noticed orange smoke and flames coming from the basement of the 6,000 square foot home. The flames extended from the basement tresses and ceiling, along the floor joists, and into the first floor of the home, according to a news release.

Firefighters accessed the ceiling and were able to extinguish the fire shortly after arrival, keeping the fire contained to the basement and first floor. There was smoke damage throughout the home.

All occupants were able to evacuate the home safely. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com