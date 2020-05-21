UPDATE: Stolen vehicle has been found

UPDATE:

MENAN – Authorities have located the stolen truck.

The owner of the vehicle tells EastIdahoNews.com the truck was found on E. River Road just outside Idaho Falls.

The keys were on the dashboard and all the tools in the back are accounted for.

There is no damage to the truck.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MENAN — Local law enforcement is seeking information about a vehicle that was apparently stolen Wednesday night in Menan.

Menan resident Terry Rackham tells EastIdahoNews.com he parked his 2018 Ford F-150 next to his shop at his home around 11 p.m.

He left the keys in his truck. He went inside for a short amount of time, and when he came out later to take out the garbage the truck was gone.

Rackham says there were tools inside the toolbox in back of the truck.

“That’s my livelihood. Without my tools, I can’t even go to work,” Rackham says. “Everybody from Burley to Montana should recognize it (because I do a lot of work there).”

The truck is white with license plate 1J 92396.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirms the vehicle was stolen and deputies are investigating the theft.

If you see it or know where it might be, call Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210.

Courtesy Terry Rackham