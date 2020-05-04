Utah trooper stops ‘impaired driver’ that turns out to be a 5-year-old boy
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
OGDEN, Utah — A 5-year-old boy drove off in his parents’ car before the Utah Highway Patrol stopped him for “impaired driving” Monday afternoon.
Several people called 911 to report a car driving recklessly southbound on Interstate 15 in Ogden, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Nick Street told EastIdahoNews.com. A trooper responded, spotted the car and turned on his flashing lights. To the trooper’s amazement, the kid was behind the wheel.
“He actually pulled over,” Street said.
The boy reportedly made it several miles in the car after an argument with his mother in which she said she wouldn’t buy him a Lamborghini, UHP said in tweets. Troopers said the boy took the car intending to drive to California and buy one of the luxury sports cars himself.
“He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet,” UHP tweeted.
Street said they are working with the Weber County Attorney’s Office to see if charges will be filed against the boy’s parents.
One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB
— Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020