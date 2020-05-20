Woman injured by bison in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A woman was injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park Wednesday afternoon.

The animal knocked the visitor to the ground after she approached too closely in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin area of the park, according to a news release.

RELATED | Yellowstone tourists put bison calf in car because they’re worried it’s cold

Emergency medical providers responded to the incident immediately and the woman was assessed but she refused to be transported to the hospital.

This is the first incident of a bison injuring a visitor in 2020.

Park officials encourage all visitors to stay 25 yards away from all large animals and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.