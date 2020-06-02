2 men in custody following high speed chase

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Sunday, June 14, at 5:53 p.m., Idaho State Police located a 2003 Mercedes passenger car matching the description of a vehicle that was involved in retail thefts in Idaho Falls.

Idaho State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop southbound on I15 at mile marker 117. The driver, Levi A. Johnson, 29, of Inkom, eluded police and continued southbound driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Johnson came to a stop southbound on US91 south of 65th West after a PIT maneuver was used on the vehicle. Johnson was taken into custody without incident.

The passenger, Dustin L. Hensley, 40, of Pocatello, fled on foot. Hensley was taken into custody after an extensive search by police.

Johnson was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on charges of felony eluding, resist and obstruct, and felony possession of heroin.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, and Shelly Police Department.