Annual beerfest event canceled due to COVID-19

IDAHO FALLS – The 26th annual Mountain Brewers Beer Fest is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was recently rescheduled for August 8 after phase four of rebound Idaho, but organizers say there are still social distancing restrictions that prevent them from having a worthwhile event in August.

“There does not appear to be a solution to staging a customary (and fun) beer festival while observing social distancing and protecting the health and safety of brewers, patrons, and our staff,” organizers say in a news release.

Beerfest was originally planned for June 6.

Organizers are already planning for next year’s event, which will include all the tap takeovers and promotional events many have come to expect. Next year’s Beer Fest will happen Saturday, June 5, 2021. Idaho Beer Week will precede the festival, running from May 31 through June 5.

“We hope you will understand this difficult decision, and that everyone who enjoyed the festival

in the past, as well as first-time beer lovers, will plan on joining us in June of 2021 for a return of the breweries, beer, music, food, fun and friends. We look forward to seeing you at the 2021 Mountain Brewers Beer Fest,” the news release says.

If you purchased a ticket for the 2020 event, organizers are giving you the option for a refund or have your ticket carry over to next year with a special offer. Specific information about each option will be sent individually.