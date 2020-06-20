Authorities rescue 7 people stranded on Henrys Lake

The following is a news release from Fremont County Search and Rescue.

ISLAND PARK – Friday, June 19th, 2020, at 3:32 PM, Fremont County Sheriff’s Department dispatched Fremont County Search and Rescue to Henrys Lake in Island Park to rescue seven individuals from

Hyde Park, Utah and their 4-month-old dog.

The party was fishing on the lake, and their boat motor would not start. FCSAR located the party around 4:30 p.m. and assisted them to shore. They didn’t appear to have sustained any injuries.

A reminder to anyone enjoying summer recreation activities whether, hunting, fishing, camping, boating, ATVing, trail riding, biking, or hiking:

Water-related activities whether swimming, boating, skiing, or fishing require precautionary preplanning.

Wear appropriate water safety equipment when on or near water.

If possible, avoid participating in summer recreation activities without a buddy or companion.

Take necessary equipment and survival gear when venturing into the backcountry.

If you have a GPS and cell phone, be sure to take them with you, but do not rely on them entirely for a safe rescue if you find yourself in trouble or stranded.

Plan ahead. Make sure you know the area you are heading into before heading into it.

If you find yourself in trouble, stop, take a look around you, and do not go any farther. The farther you go the more complicated and dangerous it is to get yourself to safety, also making rescue efforts more difficult and dangerous. Make mental notes in relation to any physical features or landmarks that would assist in your rescue.

Make a plan, stick to your plan, narrow the area, and most of all let someone know WHERE you are planning to go and WHEN you are to return!

Fremont County Search and Rescue advises people to exercise extreme caution when navigating, swimming, fishing, or any other water-related activities. These activities can be extremely dangerous and quickly turn an enjoyable activity into a disaster.