Boating season now open in Grand Teton National Park

The following is a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

MOOSE, Wyoming – Lakes and rivers that provide access to private and commercial vessels for floating, boating and fishing throughout Grand Teton National Park are now open for the season.

Concession operated marinas at Signal Mountain, Colter Bay, and Leeks are also open. The season began Friday, June 5.

Local residents and visitors to Grand Teton National Park are reminded to do their part to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. Those who recreate on park waters have a responsibility to drain, clean, and dry their vessel, as well as check fishing gear before launching in the park.

All boats should be inspected at the Moose or Moran Aquatic Invasive Species Station upon entry to the park. Recreationists transporting any watercraft, including non-motorized vessels such as canoes and kayaks, are required by law to stop every time they pass an open inspection station.

Watercraft that are dirty or have standing water will require a more in-depth inspection and potential decontamination.

As in past years, boat inspectors are issuing visitors an inspection verification card upon completion of the inspection. Frequent visitors should carry this card with them to expedite the inspection process during future visits.

The prevention of invasive species from entering park waters is critical and more effective than attempting to remove invasive species after they’ve been established. Boat inspection stations are located in Moose and Moran from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily during the busy summer boating season.

Boaters are reminded that both a park boat permit and a state of Wyoming aquatic invasive species decal are required before launching on any park waters. Park boat permits are available via the mail by calling (307) 739-3309. They can also be purchased at park visitor centers once they reopen. State decals may be purchased at a variety of outlets in the local area.

The National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation are working in partnership on a multi-year project, Snake River Gateways, to transform three river access sites along the Snake River. Construction began at Pacific Creek Landing this spring and public access to this location began Monday.

All river users should be aware of the skills needed for navigating each section of the river. During the temporary closure at Pacific Creek Landing, anyone putting in on the Snake River at Jackson Lake Dam will need to travel to Deadman’s Bar, which requires an advanced skill set. River users may want to consider an alternate section of river recreation during this time.

Currently, rivers are running fast and high due to spring runoff. Water recreationists should use caution and be prepared to encounter changing river conditions, including log jams and other possible obstructions.

Local residents and visitors are reminded to practice safety while boating and floating in Grand Teton National Park. Vessels must carry USCG approved personal flotation devices (PFDs) of the appropriate size for each person on board. Passengers under 13 years of age must wear a PFD. Boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs is prohibited in the park. When on the water, stay aware of other boaters.

Grand Teton National Park is implementing the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. Grand Teton is modifying operations in areas that cannot adhere to this guidance. Where it is safe, outdoor spaces will remain open to the public. Practice patience while traveling through the park.

Visit the website for more information about boating in Grand Teton National Park. For more information about preventing aquatic invasive species, click here