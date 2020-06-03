Camera captures apparent drive-by shooting in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The sound of two pops caught on surveillance video shows somebody apparently shooting and shattering the windows of a local architecture firm Wednesday morning.

When Jonathan Gallup, an owner of Resin Architecture, came into the office on the corner of First Street and South Emerson Avenue, he discovered the damage.

“Just looking up some of our security footage and some other footage of the business on First Street, it appears there’s a car driving by and shooting at the windows,” Gallup said.

The video shows that around 5:30 a.m., the driver of an older model silver sedan turns left from Holmes Avenue to First Street. Moments later, the car driving westbound passes the business and two pops are heard as the glass visibly changes. The apparent shots were fired without the car slowing down or stopping and nearby cameras did not catch a license plate number.

“We don’t like to see this happen to us or to anyone,” Gallup said. “We’re just thankful that no one was hurt or injured.”

Courtesy video of the car shooting the windows of a local business. Time stamps are off of when the incident actually occured.

When the apparent drive-by shooting happened, no one was inside the office and the projectile only seemed to shatter the first pane of the windows.

To help build a timeline of what happened, Sean and Christine Garner, owners of Teton Smart Security across the street, looked at their own cameras and others in the area.

“It’s so distressing to see this happen in our own community – especially right across the street, right where we work, right where families live and where children play,” Christine Garner told EastIdahoNews.com.

Sean Garner spent the morning reviewing his own cameras, which caught the popping sound as the car drove by.

“Unfortunately, their cameras didn’t catch what was happening, but our cameras did,” Christine Garner said.

The city has recently been working in the area to decrease crime and attract new businesses. The Garners hope one way that can be done is by adding more cameras.

“We’ve caught bank robbers,” Christine Garner said. “We’ve even helped different times when people have gotten into car wrecks and they need some evidence.”

Gallup adds, “We just love this First Street area, and we want to see this become a nice, safer neighborhood.”

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements says officers are looking into the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (208) 529-1200.