Costco in Idaho Falls is now hiring. Here’s how to apply.

IDAHO FALLS — As construction moves forward on the new Costco building in Idaho Falls, job applications are now being accepted

Costco’s website indicates positions in 34 areas are now available, including bakers, cashiers, forklift drivers and tire sales assistants.

The new store is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the area with salaries starting at $15/hour. Positions will also include full medical and dental benefits.

Construction on the 150,000-square-foot building began in September. It was originally scheduled for completion sometime in August. An exact date has not been determined, according to city spokesman Bud Cranor.

Costco is being built at 2495 E. Lincoln Road on the west side of the roundabout.

