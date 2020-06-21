Crews replacing water line on Idaho Falls street for the next 10 weeks

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Beginning on Monday, June 22, construction crews will be replacing a water line on Ponderosa Drive between the intersections of 17th Street and Southeast Bonneville Drive, to include all side streets, as well as on SE Bonneville Drive to the intersection of Susanne Avenue.

Drivers are asked to plan alternate routes.

These streets will be closed to through traffic. No parking will be allowed on the street for the duration of the project which is approximately ten weeks.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact 3H Construction at (208) 598-7713.

Additional information on city construction projects can be found here.