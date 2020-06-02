Crews restoring power to 833 Idaho Power customers after 2 day outage

ABERDEEN – Power is being restored for 833 Idaho Power customers in Aberdeen.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aberdeen resident Russell Fydell told EastIdahoNews.com 833 homes had been without power for two days.

Company spokesperson Erica Shiflet confirms the outage and says it occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday when a microburst came through the area.

“We had 38 power poles damaged, including 31 that had to be replaced. We brought in crews from around our service area, and they’ve been working around the clock to safely complete the extensive repairs,” Shiflet says.

Crews began bringing power back on in phases around 5:45 p.m. Monday. Power is expected to be fully restored around 7:30 p.m.

“We’d really like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while we worked to make these repairs, as well as for all the support they’ve shown our crews,” Shiflet says.