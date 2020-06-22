TODAY'S WEATHER
Deputy expected to make full recovery after crash

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

RIGBY — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy is expected to make a full recovery after surgery for injuries sustained while on the job.

Deputy Tyler Thomson was patrolling the South Fork of the Snake River around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Sheriff Steve Anderson. His watercraft hit a log and he was thrown in the water.

RELATED | Deputy flown to hospital after river accident

Thomson sustained severe internal injuries and a medical helicopter flew him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Thomson underwent surgery Monday and Anderson says it “was successful and the prognosis for his full recovery is good.”

