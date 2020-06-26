Firefighters battling blaze along Interstate 15 near Pocatello

POCATELLO — Local and federal firefighters are battling a growing wildfire that broke out in the Pocatello area Friday.

Pocatello spokesman Logan McDougall said the Pocatello Fire Department responded to the call around 3:40 p.m. He confirmed the fire was burning along Interstate 15 near milepost 71.

Residents at the Monte Vista Healthcare Center are being evacuated, according to KPVI.

Officials at the scene tell EastIdahoNews.com the fire started underneath a billboard along 1-15 and is burning east towards people’s homes.

Locals are spraying down their houses and nearby power poles with water, but McDougall said there is no immediate danger to homes or structures. Pocatello firefighters were dispatched for structure protection.

Idaho Falls District BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee said they are sending three engines to assist.

The BLM estimates five acres have burned as of 5 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will update the article as more information becomes available.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

