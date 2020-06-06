Fish and Game asking for your help in poaching case

The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.

NAMPA – Idaho Fish and Game is asking the public for information regarding the recent poaching of a female pronghorn in hunt unit 38, just off of Cinder Butte Road in Elmore County.

The doe was shot closed season during the last week of May, and no meat was taken. The doe recently gave birth to a fawn that was found alive in the immediate area.

Fish and Game conservation officer Jeremy Gaffield is investigating the incident. Gaffield hopes to learn more about the case from an eyewitness or others who have knowledge of the poaching incident.

“The doe pronghorn recently gave birth to a fawn, just one reason there is no spring hunt for pronghorn. I am very interested in visiting with anyone who may have information regarding this case,” Gaffield noted.

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 24 hours a day.

In addition to the CAP hotline, persons with information regarding this case may also contact the Fish and Game Nampa office at (208) 465-8465 weekdays and Idaho State Police at (208) 846-7550 on weekends.