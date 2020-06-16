High-speed chase spanning two counties ends in Rexburg

REXBURG — A high-speed chase ended in Rexburg shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A man, later identified as Ryan Knudsen, was spotted in a white Jaguar leaving Teton County and entering Fremont County, according to Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries. The man was greatly exceeding the speed limit, which caused the deputy who had spotted the vehicle to give chase.

The man successfully eluded Fremont County and entered Madison County. At one point, Rexburg authorities say he drove the wrong way on U.S. Highway 20 at speeds over 100 mph.

Madison County deputies pursued and eventually, the man stopped on a side road near the Rexburg Walmart where he fled on foot. The car, observed by EastIdahoNews.com reporters, shows signs of damage.

Madison County sheriff spokesman Isaac Payne said the man was quickly caught and taken into custody by police.

Authorities searched the car and found what they believe to be drugs. Knudsen was also identified as being part of another police pursuit in Madison County Monday night. That chase started due to an outstanding warrant against Knudsen, but authorities eventually decided to call off the pursuit.

Rexburg police say he has a history with law enforcement in both Wyoming and eastern Idaho.

Payne says charges are pending.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.

Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com